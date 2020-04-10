Dead to Me: Season Two Promo and Premiere Date Released by Netflix

“I just want things to go back to before.” Netflix just released a new promo and the premiere date for season two of Dead to Me.

The dark comedy stars Christina Applegate as Jen, a recently widowed woman who is desperate to solve the mystery behind the hit-and-run murder of her husband. At a support meeting, she befriends Judy (Linda Cardellini), who is keeping a shocking secret from Jen. The cast also includes Max Jenkins, Luke Roessler, James Marsden, and Brandon Scott.

Season two of Dead to Me premieres on Netflix on May 8th.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Have you seen Dead to Me? Will you watch season two?