Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16 Ratings

Despite having been on the air since 2005, Grey’s Anatomy was ABC’s top drama series last season. The network already renewed it for a 17th season and would probably like to keep it running for many years. While Grey’s is unlikely to be cancelled, everything needs to end sometime. Will season 17 be the beginning of the end? Will Grey’s Anatomy be renewed for season 18 and beyond? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Giacomo Gianniotti, Greg Germann, Chris Carmack, and Jake Borelli. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The 15th season of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC averaged a 1.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.78 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an "*"). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



