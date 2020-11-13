Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Ratings



There’s been some talk of Grey’s Anatomy possibly ending this season but that kind of chatter is nothing new. Would ABC really consider letting its highest-rated scripted series come to an end — even if some of the show’s stars want to leave? Will Grey’s Anatomy be cancelled or renewed for season 18? Stay tuned.

Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Jesse Williams, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Giacomo Gianniotti, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Greg Germann, Richard Flood, and Anthony Hill. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

11/13 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC averaged a 1.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.24 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Grey’s Anatomy TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an 18th season?