How long will Grey-Sloan stay open for business? Has the Grey’s Anatomy TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 17th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Grey’s Anatomy, season 17. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Giacomo Gianniotti, Greg Germann, Chris Carmack, and Jake Borelli. The long-running series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the surgical residents, fellows, and attendings in the surgical wing of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington.



Season 16 Ratings

The 16th season of Grey’s Anatomy is averaging a 1.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.04 million viewers. Compared to season 15, that’s down by 20% and 11%, respectively. Find out how Grey’s Anatomy stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for a 17th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Grey’s Anatomy for season 17? The network has already renewed Grey’s so viewers can sit back, relax, and enjoy the drama. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings though and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Grey’s Anatomy cancellation or renewal news.



