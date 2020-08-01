Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17; Three Sign New ABC Contracts for 2020-21 and Beyond

Grey’s Anatomy is making some more casting changes. Earlier this week, the series added to its regular cast, and now three members of the current regular cast have been locked in with new contracts.

Per Deadline, “Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington and Kevin McKidd, whose contracts were all up at the end of last season, have signed new multi-year contracts to continue on the long-running medical drama.”

At the end of season 16 of the ABC series, Luddington’s character was dealing with the departure of her husband on the series. As for Raver and McKidd, the cliffhanger had their relationship headed for trouble.

A premiere date for season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy has not yet been revealed.

