And Just Like That…: HBO Max Series Ending with Extra Episodes, No Season Four

And Just Like That … is coming to an end. Michael Patrick King announced on social media early Friday morning that the series would end with its current third season. To conclude the series, HBO Max ordered two additional episodes, bringing the series to a two-part finale.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, and John Corbett star in the series, which follows the lives of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends in New York City in the sequel to Sex and the City.

King said the following in his announcement on X:

“And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex And The City universe is coming to an end. While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12. SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

Sarah Jessica Parker shared her own message on Instagram. Check that out below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this series end on HBO Max?