Conan O’Brien Must Go: Max Orders International Travel Series

Conan O’Brien is headed to Max with his latest series. The international travel series, Conan O’Brien Must Go, will have him visiting friends he met through his podcast around the world. O’Brien recently wrapped his time on his late-night series after 11 seasons on TBS.

He said the following about the Max series, “My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did.”

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, also spoke about the new travel series:

“Conan is a national treasure… at least that’s what he keeps telling me. It’s been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They’re everything you’d hope for – insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they’d probably want to admit.”

Four episodes are planned for the new series, which is currently filming now. Check out a teaser for the new series below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new travel series on Max?