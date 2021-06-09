Conan: TBS Reveals Series’ Final Guests, Live Audience to Return

Conan O’Brien is getting ready to leave the world of late-night television. TBS has released a list of some of the guests set to appear on the final two weeks of the Conan talk show. Viewers will also see a live audience in attendance for the filming of the episodes. O’Brien has been on late-night television for more than 20 years. He joined TBS in 2010.

TBS revealed the following about the final episodes of Conan in a press release.

Conan O’Brien’s long-running TBS late-night show, CONAN announces an exciting lineup of guests for its final two weeks of shows. Guests will include Martin Short, Bill Hader, Mila Kunis, Dana Carvey, JB Smoove and Patton Oswalt plus special surprise guests as well as a look-back at memorable moments of this iteration of O’Brien’s historic late-night career. Jack Black will serve as the show’s final guest during the June 24 hour-long finale episode airing at 10:00pm ET/PT. After more than a year of doing shows without a live studio audience, CONAN will finally welcome fans at the Largo Theater during the final two weeks. Following all LA County Covid Guidelines, attendees will need to be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and show proof of vaccination. At this time, masks will be required. The final show schedule is as follows: Monday, June 14: Patton Oswalt

Tuesday, June 15: Martin Short

Wednesday, June 16: JB Smoove

Thursday, June 17: Mila Kunis Monday, June 21: Bill Hader

Tuesday, June 22: To Be Announced

Wednesday, June 23: Dana Carvey

Thursday, June 24: Jack Black

While O’Brien is leaving late night, the host has signed a deal with HBO Max for a new weekly variety series. “In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,’” O’Brien said. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

What do you think? Are you sad to see O’Brien’s time on late-night television end?