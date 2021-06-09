Menu

The Pentaverate: Mike Myers to Play Seven Characters in Netflix Series, Other Casting Announced

by Regina Avalos,

Mike Myers

Mike Myers is headed to Netflix with a brand new comedy series, The Pentaverate. The actor will play seven characters in the new limited series which follows a centuries-old secret society that’s been influencing world events.

Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West will also star in the comedy. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Netflix didn’t reveal much about the new series, but we do know there will be six episodes. Myers said the following about The Pentaverate:

“I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in.”

