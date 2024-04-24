The Outlaws: Season Three; Prime Video Sets British Comedy Thriller’s Return Date

Get ready for more of The Outlaws. Prime Video has released a premiere date and several first-look images for season three of the British comedy created by Elgin James and Stephen Merchant. Prime Video renewed the series for a third season in May 2023, before its season two premiere.

Starring Merchant, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica Gunning, Charles Babalola, Tom Hanson, Claes Bang, and Christopher Walken, The Outlaws series follows a group brought together when forced to do community service for their crimes.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Today, Prime Video revealed the premiere date, and first-look images for the third season of fan-favorite series, The Outlaws. All five episodes of the comedy thriller from creator, star, and award-winning writer and director Stephen Merchant, will debut on May 31, 2024. The series follows a group of strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a community payback sentence in Bristol. The Outlaws is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. The third season will be available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordics. With crime boss The Dean, (Claes Bang, Bad Sisters) behind bars awaiting trial, The Outlaws are moving on with their lives—until one of their own returns with a deadly secret, hurling them back into mortal danger. As a murder manhunt closes in on the gang, can they prove their innocence before The Dean’s case collapses, and he comes looking for revenge? Stephen Merchant (The Office) returns as Greg, along with Rhianne Barreto (No Escape, Hanna) as Rani, Gamba Cole (Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle, Hanna) as Ben, Darren Boyd (Killing Eve, Trying) as John, Clare Perkins (Silo, The Wheel of Time) as Myrna, Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, The Couple Next Door) as Lady Gabby, Jessica Gunning (Back, Baby Reindeer) as Diane, Charles Babalola (Black Mirror, Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation) as Malaki, Tom Hanson (Brassic) as Spencer and Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Dune: Part Two) as Frank. The Outlaws is a Big Talk and Four Eyes production co-created by Stephen Merchant—who also serves as an executive producer, director, and writer—and Elgin James (Mayans M.C., Lowriders). Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice also serve as executive producers for Big Talk, along with John Butler. The Outlaws is co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios. Global distribution is handled by BBC Studios for all three seasons.

More photos for season three of The Outlaws are below.

