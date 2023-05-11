The Outlaws: Season Three Renewal Set for Prime Video and BBC One Comedy Thriller Series

The Outlaws is not going anywhere anytime soon. Prime Video and BBC One have renewed the series for a third season. Stephen Merchant is behind the series, which follows a group of people as they do their community service in Bristol, England.

Christopher Walken, Stephen Merchant, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica Gunning, Charles Babalol, Nina Wadia, Tom Hanson, and Aiyana Goodfellow star in the series. Season three has the group returning to things as normal before another secret drags them back into danger.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video and BBC One announced that they have picked up a third season of the witty comedy thriller The Outlaws from creator, star, and award-winning writer and director Stephen Merchant (The Office) and co-creator Elgin James (Mayans M.C.). The series follows a group of strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a community payback sentence in Bristol. The Outlaws is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. The third season will be available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordics. With crime boss The Dean (Claes Bang, Dracula, Bad Sisters) behind bars awaiting trial, The Outlaws are moving on with their lives – until one of their own returns with a deadly secret, hurling them back into mortal danger. As a murder manhunt closes in on the gang, can they prove their innocence before The Dean’s case collapses, and he comes looking for revenge? Stephen Merchant returns to the series as Greg, along with Rhianne Barreto (Honour, Hanna) as Rani, Gamba Cole (Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle, Hanna) as Ben, Darren Boyd (Killing Eve, Trying) as John, Clare Perkins (EastEnders, The Wheel of Time) as Myrna, Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, The Nevers) as Lady Gabby, Jessica Gunning (Back, Fortitude) as Diane, Charles Babalola (Bancroft) as Malaki, and Tom Hanson (Brassic) as Spencer. The Outlaws is a Big Talk and Four Eyes production co-created by Stephen Merchant – who also serves as an executive producer, director, and writer – and Elgin James. Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice also serve as executive producers for Big Talk, along with John Butler. The Outlaws is co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios. Global distribution is handled by BBC Studios for all three seasons.”

The premiere date for The Outlaws season three will be announced later.

