The Righteous Gemstones: Season Three? Has the HBO Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has The Righteous Gemstones TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on HBO?



Airing on the HBO cable channel, The Righteous Gemstones TV show stars Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, and Greg Alan Williams. Recurring actors include Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Jody Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre, and Jessica Lowe. The comedy centers on the Gemstones, a family of televangelists. Although patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (Goodman) built an empire out of his televangelism and megachurch ministries, he finds himself and his family at something of a crossroads. Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.



The second season of The Righteous Gemstones averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 241,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 61% in the demo and down by 57% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how The Righteous Gemstones stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



The Righteous Gemstones has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if HBO will cancel The Righteous Gemstones since it’s already been renewed for season three. The channel is also supposedly interested in a fourth season too. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Righteous Gemstones cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Are you glad that The Righteous Gemstones TV show has already been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if HBO had cancelled this TV series, instead?