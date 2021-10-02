The Righteous Gemstones: Season Two Images Released for HBO Comedy Series

The Righteous Gemstones is returning for a second season to HBO, and the cable network has released photos for the upcoming season. Danny McBride, John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Walton Goggins star in the comedy series, and fans will see Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe recur during the season ahead.

HBO revealed more about the return of The Righteous Gemstones in a press release.

HBO unveiled first look images of the much-anticipated second season of the hit comedy series THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES featuring series stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Walton Goggins and new recurring stars Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe. Season two also stars Skyler Gisondo and Gregory Alan Williams, in addition to new recurring cast member Eric Roberts. Created, written and executive produced by Danny McBride (HBO’s Vice Principals and Eastbound & Down), and marking his third HBO comedy series from Rough House Pictures, the nine-episode second season will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max this winter. Logline: THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire. The Ringer praised season one for being “darkly rich,” while AV Club hailed it as “truly divine.” IndieWire called the cast “miraculous” while Uproxx noted it is “Danny McBride’s best work yet.”

A premiere date for The Righteous Gemstones season two will be announced at a later date. Check out more photos for the season ahead below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this comedy to HBO?