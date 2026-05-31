The God of the Woods: Cast Additions Announced for New Netflix Drama Series

The God of the Woods now has its full cast. Netflix has announced several new cast additions for the drama series inspired by the novel of the same name by Liz Moore.

Kerry Condon, Maya Hawke, and Ella Rubin were previously announced as starring in the drama about the Van Laar family. Netflix shared the following about the new additions to the cast:

“Netflix today announced Damon Gupton (The Big Door Prize, Bates Motel), Susannah Perkins (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Politician), Benjamin Walker (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, September 5), Nell Fisher (Stranger Things, Evil Dead Rise) and Autumn Molina (A Really Haunted Loud House, The Lost Bus) as the latest series regular cast additions to The God of the Woods, a new series adaptation of the New York Times’ bestselling novel by Liz Moore. From executive producers and co-showrunners Liz Hannah (The Girl from Plainville, Mindhunter, The Post) and Liz Moore (Long Bright River), The God of the Woods is a multi-generational drama series set in the Adirondacks, exploring the Van Laar family’s dark secrets, class tensions, and the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of 13 year old Barbara Van Laar from her family’s summer camp – in the wake of an earlier family tragedy that may be related. As the past and present collide, the Van Laars’ wealth and influence unravel, revealing the damaging consequences of privilege and the abuse of power. Character Descriptions: Damon Gupton (he/him) joins as “Denny Hayes” -A captain in the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Denny is a well-intentioned investigator who struggles with balancing his well protected peace and his new colleague, Judy Luptack. Susannah Perkins (they/them) joins as “TJ Hewitt” – TJ is the quietly commanding director of Camp Emerson who quickly and confidently jumps into action when one of her campers goes missing. Benjamin Walker (he/him) joins as “Peter Van Laar III” -Imposing, entitled and humorless, Peter Van Laar III is the wealthy heir to the Van Laar estate. His behavior is a struggle for both his wife, Alice, and his 13-year-old daughter. Nell Fisher (she/her) joins as “Barbara Van Laar” – An artistic and headstrong teen with a punk sensibility, Barbara joins Camp Emerson seeking refuge from her fraught family unit and finds kinship with campers and counselors alike. While young, she has the maturity of someone forced to make serious decisions much too early on in life. Autumn Molina (she/her) joins as “Tracy Jewell” – A determined young camper at Emerson, Tracy makes it her mission to help find her missing bunkmate, even if it means endangering her own life.”

Check out the full cast below.

Introducing the cast of THE GOD OF THE WOODS, the new series adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel by Liz Moore. Starring Kerry Condon, Maya Hawke, Damon Gupton, Ella Rubin, Susannah Perkins, Benjamin Walker, Nell Fisher, and Autumn Molina. pic.twitter.com/OHLKiPj00C — Netflix (@netflix) May 28, 2026

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series when it arrives on Netflix?