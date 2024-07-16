Stranger Things: Season Five; Netflix Releases Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Final Season

Stranger Things is halfway through production of its fifth and final season, and now Netflix has released a video giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season’s filming.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson star in the series, which follows the residents of a small town in the 1980s as they deal with the supernatural events around them.

The new video helps introduce new season five cast arrivals Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux. Linda Hamilton also joined the series for the final season.

Production on season five began on January 8, 2024, and Ross Duffer announced earlier this month that the cast and crew had reached the halfway mark of filming the final episodes.

Take a look at the video released by Netflix and another video shared by co-creator Ross Duffer on Instagram below. The premiere date for season five of Stranger Things will be announced later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Duffer (@rossduffer)

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Netflix series? Are you disappointed it’s ending, or does the timing feel right?