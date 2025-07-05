The Rookie: Another Spin-Off of ABC Series Still in the Works

The Rookie may see another spin-off come to ABC shortly. A spin-off, titled The Rookie North, is in the works by creator Alexi Hawley.

Deadline shared the following about the series:

“Over its development, The Rookie North may have evolved to more closely resemble the mothership, which started off with Fillion‘s John Nolan switching careers to become the oldest rookie in the LAPD. Set in Washington state, the potential spinoff was originally going to follow a male cop who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act. Casting notices for the role, tentatively named Alex, describe him as a former overachiever who becomes a rookie cop after his life did not go as planned. Like the mothership series, the core characters in the offshoot also include a couple of training officers and rookies as well as a police chief.”

Hawley also spoke about the possible Rookie spin-off series. He said, “I’ve been going back, and there’s a script, I’ve been doing some drafts and getting some notes. You know me, I’m a hopeful person, so I remain hopeful. I mean, it would be a great thing. So let’s see.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy The Rookie? Would you watch a spin-off series?