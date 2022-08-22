Avalon: Neve Campbell and Steven Pasquale to Star in David E. Kelley Series on ABC

Avalon has added two big names to its cast. Neve Campbell (The Lincoln Lawyer, above) and Steven Pasquale (Rescue Me) will star in the upcoming David E. Kelley drama series. The ABC series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly, is set on Catalina Island.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.

More was also revealed about her character in the ABC drama:

Campbell’s Nic is the lone detective assigned to the Catalina Island substation. Somewhat inscrutable, Nic isn’t easily intimidated and holds firm to her morals. Ironically, her strong moral compass is what got her banished to Catalina’s biggest city, Avalon. It’s a gig no career-driven L.A. cop wants, but Nic soon discovers her valuable detective skills are needed more on Avalon than she could have imagined.

As for Pasquale, another Deadline report revealed the following about his addition to Avalon:

Pasquale will play Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective William Claypool. Intelligent, head strong and good-humored, Claypool is called to Catalina to investigate a terrifying discovery on the island.

A premiere date for Avalon will be announced later.

