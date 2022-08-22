Chef’s Table: Pizza, Nailed It!, Somebody Feed Phil: Netflix Sets Food Series Premiere Dates

Netflix is becoming a home for food and cooking shows, and they have announced premiere dates for their food show line up including Chef’s Table: Pizza, Nailed It!, and Somebody Feed Phil. The programming will start to arrive on the streaming service next month.

Netflix revealed more about the shows in a press release.

“Netflix today announced details for a variety of upcoming series that will satisfy your food cravings from now through the end of the year. Series include:

CHEF’S TABLE: PIZZA

Premieres September 7, 2022

· Synopsis: The long-running culinary hit returns with a season that’s all about the pizza pie. From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, go inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice.

· Featured Chefs: Chris Bianco (Phoenix, Ariz.), Gabriele Bonci (Rome, Italy), Ann Kim (Minneapolis, Minn.), Franco Pepe (Caiazzo, Italy), Yoshihiro Imai (Kyoto, Japan), Sarah Minnick (Portland, Ore.)

· Directed by: Abigail Fuller, Clay Jeter, Zia Mandviwalla, Brian McGinn

· Executive Producers: David Gelb, Brian McGinn, Andrew Fried

· Production Company: Supper Club and Boardwalk Pictures

· Format: Doc Series (6 x 45-min episodes)

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW COLLECTION 10

Coming this Fall 2022

· Synopsis: The Great British Baking Show follows a group of amateur bakers as they compete against each other in a series of challenges, attempting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals.

· Executive Producers: Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith, Jenna Mansfield

· Production Company: Love Productions

· Format: Unscripted Series (10 x 60-min episodes)

NAILED IT! SEASON 7

Premieres October 5, 2022

· Synopsis: The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween. Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favorite Netflix shows – Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai and The Witcher, the desserts are intentionally scary this time!

· Host: Nicole Byer

· Executive Producers: Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Nicole Byer, Patrick J. Doody, Tracy Tong

· Production Company: Magical Elves

· Format: Unscripted Series (4 x 45-min episodes)

EASY-BAKE BATTLE: THE HOME COOKING COMPETITION *Date Announcement

Premieres October 12, 2022

· Synopsis: Life is complicated, but cooking doesn’t have to be! Enter Easy-Bake Battle, a new culinary competition series inspired by Hasbro’s iconic Easy-Bake Oven, featuring skilled and ultra clever home cooks, all with a ton of heart and soul, facing off and using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to prove who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food.

· Host: Antoni Porowski

· Executive Producers: Tara Long, Geno McDermott, Wes Kauble, Daniel Calin, and Antoni Porowski

· Production Company: eOne

· Format: Unscripted Series (8 x 30-minute episodes)

SOMEBODY FEED PHIL SEASON 6 *Date Announcement

Premieres October 18, 2022

· Synopsis: “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture. This season will feature Phil traveling to all new destinations, including Croatia, Philadelphia, Nashville, Austin and Santiago and includes a special tribute episode to Phil’s parents, Helen and Max.

· Executive Producers: Phil Rosenthal, Rich Rosenthal, John Bedolis, Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia

· Production Company: Lucky Bastards and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

· Format: Unscripted Series (6 x 45-min episodes)

· Phil will also release his highly anticipated book Somebody Feed Phil: The Book on October 18, 2022, via Simon & Schuster. As the companion cookbook to the Netflix show, this is the ultimate collection of must-have recipes, never-before-heard stories, behind-the-scenes photos, and more from the first four seasons of the beloved series.

DRINK MASTERS

Premieres October 28, 2022

· Synopsis: Twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.

· Executive Producers: Matthew Hornburg, Mark Bishop, and Tim Warren

· Co-Executive Producer: Donna Luke

· Production Company: marblemedia and Boomerang Productions Media

· Format: Unscripted Series (10 x 40-min episodes)

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAYS SEASON 5

Premieres November 18, 2022

· Synopsis: Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

· Executive Producers: Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith

· Production Company: Love Productions

· Format: Unscripted Series (2 x 60-min episodes)

SNACK VS. CHEF

Premieres November 30, 2022

· Synopsis: Hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, this new food competition sees 12 chefs go head-to-head in the ultimate snack showdown. Not only must they recreate some of the world’s most iconic snacks, they’ll also be challenged to invent their own original snacks inspired by beloved classics. Only one will prevail and claim the $50,000 prize.

· Executive Producers: Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash for Nobody’s Hero; Jordana Hochman for ITV America; as well as Justin Rae Barnes, Scott Mlodzinski and Julie Golden

· Production Company: Nobody’s Hero and ITV America

· Format: Unscripted Series (8 episodes)

COOK AT ALL COSTS

Premieres December 16, 2022

· Synopsis: Do luxury ingredients always make the best dishes? Or can humble items be transformed into a recipe for success? Hosted by chef and restaurateur Jordan Andino, Cook at All Costs is a cooking competition where skill meets strategy, as three home cooks put their money where their mouths are to bid on ingredients in a high-stakes, auction-packed cook off. With $25,000 in their banks, the homecooks will have to decide if they want to bid big for the best ingredients, save their money for the basics, or gamble on a surprise – because in the end, the cook who best impresses our celebrity guest chef will win all the money left in their bank. Can the THRIFTY dish topple the PRICEY plate or will the WILDCARD wow the guest judge for the win? This is Cook at All Costs!

· Executive Producers: John Brunton, Erin Brock, Chris Culvenor, Eric Abboud

· Production Company: Insight Productions, a Boat Rocker Company

· Format: Unscripted Series (8 x 35-min episodes)”