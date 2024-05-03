Cobra Kai: Season Six; Netflix to Release Final Episodes in Three Parts

Cobra Kai will not end quickly. Netflix has announced that the sixth and final season of the series will have 15 episodes, and those episodes will air in three parts of five episodes each. The first part will air on July 18 with part two arriving on November 18. The finale for the series will air in 2025 and a premiere date for those episodes will be announced later.

Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, Oona O’Brien, the series, created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, is a sequel to the Karate Kid films and follows Daniel and Johnny as they team up against John Kreese.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ return:

“The end of a legacy… deserves a GRAND FINALE. 15 episodes. A three-part event. Cobra Kai, the series continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise, returns for a sixth and final season, only on Netflix. Part 1 premieres July 18, 2024. Part 2 premieres November 28, 2024. The Finale Event comes in 2025. Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championships of karate. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.”

The teaser trailer for Cobra Kai season six is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see it end next year?