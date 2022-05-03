Obliterated: Netflix Orders Action-Comedy Series from Cobra Kai Producers

Obliterated is headed to Netflix. The new action-comedy series from the creators of Cobra Kai – Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald – was originally ordered to series by TBS in 2019, but the cable channel is now exiting the scripted television business. Production will start on the series this summer. Eight episodes have been ordered.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Netflix today announced Obliterated, a new action-comedy series from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald who serve as Executive Producers and Showrunners via their Counterbalance Entertainment production banner. Sony Pictures Television is the studio. Casting is underway with plans for production to commence in the summer. Logline: Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.” https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1521174755763752962

A premiere date and additional details will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Obliterated on Netflix?