The Last of Us: Season Three; Peter Sarsgaard Joins HBO Series Ahead of Hiatus

The Last of Us has added a big name to its cast for its third season. According to Deadline, Peter Sarsgaard has joined the cast of the HBO series inspired by the Sony PlayStation video game franchise.

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Isabela Merced, and Jeffrey Wright star in the series, which is set 20 years after a virus has wiped out most of the Earth’s population. Season two picked up five years after the events of season one. Most details about season three have been kept under wraps, but it has been revealed that it will be told from the perspective of Abby (Kaitlin Dever).

Sarsgaard will play a character not found in the video game – Amon, one of the leaders of The Seraphites. The group features heavily in the story told on Abby’s side.

Currently, production on the series is taking a month-long break due to the FIFA World Cup. The HBO series films in Vancouver, and it is one of the host cities for the sporting event. Production will resume following its conclusion and continue through the end of the year.

Season three of The Last of Us will arrive in 2027. An exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO series? Do you plan to watch season three?