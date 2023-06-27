Menu

The Idol: Season One of HBO Drama Series to Wrap Earlier Than Expected

by Regina Avalos,

The Idol TV show on HBO: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: HBO)

The Idol is ending earlier than expected. The HBO series originally had an order for six episodes, but season one will air its season finale with its fifth episode on Sunday night. The show was created by Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim.

Starring Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan, the drama follows a young pop star trying to rebuild her career after a nervous breakdown. In the process, she falls under the spell of a nightclub owner.

The cast also includes Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

Deadline reports that the shortened episode count could be due to the “creative changes” made to the series in November 2021 and the departure of the drama’s original director, Amy Seimetz.

HBO has not yet cancelled or renewed The Idol for a second season. The traditional ratings have been quite low, and the series averages a 58% on Rotten Tomatoes among general viewers.

What do you think? Have you been watching The Idol? Do you want a second season of this music drama?

