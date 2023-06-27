The Gentlemen: Max Beesley Joins Netflix Drama Series from Guy Richie

The Gentlemen has another cast addition. Per Deadline, Max Beesley (Hijack) is joining the cast of the action comedy-drama from Guy Ritchie. The show is inspired by his 2019 film of the same name, and Ritchie will direct the first two episodes.

Theo James, Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Giancarlo Esposito, and Peter Serafinowicz were previously cast in the upcoming series.

Beesley will play a character named Henry Collins in the Netflix series. The plot is described as follows:

The eight-part drama series follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James), who has inherited his English aristocrat father’s sizable estate and becomes the new Duke of Halstead — only to discover that it’s sitting on top of the biggest weed farm in Europe, which is owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. It’s all about old money, new money and show me the money.

Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant starred in the original movie, which received mixed reviews from critics and general viewers. The filmed grossed $115 million worldwide.

A premiere date for The Gentlemen series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch The Gentlemen when it arrives on Netflix?