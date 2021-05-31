Bridgerton: Season Two; Rupert Evans (Charmed) Joins Netflix Drama Series

Bridgerton has added the patriarch of the clan to the series. Rupert Evans, best known from Charmed and The Man in the High Castle, has joined the Netflix drama’s cast for season two. The actor will recur as the late father of the children featured in the series. His death had a huge impact on their lives.

Phoebe Dynevor, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Bessie Carter, and Harriet Cains star in the series which follows the Bridgerton family in Victorian England.

Deadline revealed more about season two of Bridgerton and Evans’ role in the Netflix series:

“Evans’ Edmund is a loving and devoted husband, whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children. He’s also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life.”

Check out the announcement of Evans’ addition below.

Dearest readers, Rupert Evans joins the cast of @bridgerton as Edmund Bridgerton, the loving and devoted husband of Violet Bridgerton and an endlessly patient and kind father who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life. pic.twitter.com/2ajkDipvZS — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) May 28, 2021

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Bridgerton TV series on Netflix? Are you excited for season two?