Bridgerton: Season Two; Simone Ashley to Star Opposite Jonathan Bailey in Netflix Series

Bridgerton now has its love interest for its second season. Simone Ashley, from Sex Education and The Sister, has been cast in the Netflix series from Shonda Rhimes, and she will play the woman that Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey, above) will woo during season two of the drama.

Variety revealed the following about Ashley’s role on Bridgerton:

“Kate (Sharma) is a smart, independent woman who is new to the ton and its many social events (and expectations). For Anthony, winning Kate over won’t be an easy task.”

Season one of Bridgerton focused on Anthony’s sister. The Netflix series follows the lives of the residents of Bridgerton in 19th British society.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Bridgerton TV show on Netflix? Do you plan to watch season two once it arrives?