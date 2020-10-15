Menu

Bridgerton: Netflix Unveils Photos and Release Date for Shonda Rhimes Series

by Jessica Pena,

Bridgerton TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

BRIDGERTON (L to R) PHOEBE DYNEVOR as DAPHNE BRIDGERTON and REGÉ-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Welcome to Bridgerton. Netflix just released a first look and the premiere date for their new Shonda Rhimes TV show, via Deadline.

The period drama is set in Regency-era London and “follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of a powerful family, as she puts herself out onto Regency London’s highly competitive marriage market. Daphne hopes to follow her parents’ footsteps and find true love, but as the number of potential suitors begins to dwindle, the young heiress is without options.” The cast also includes Rege-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, and Adjoa Andoh.

Bridgerton is set to debut on Netflix on December 25th.

Take a sneak peek below:

BRIDGERTON (L to R) ADJOA ANDOH as LADY DANBURY and REG-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET in episode 108 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

BRIDGERTON (L to R) LUKE NEWTON as COLIN BRIDGERTON, WILL TILSTON as GREGORY BRIDGERTON, CLAUDIA JESSIE as ELOISE BRIDGERTON, RUBY STOKES as FRANCESCA BRIDGERTON, LUKE THOMPSON as BENEDICT BRIDGERTON and FLORENCE HUNT as HYACINTH BRIDGERTON in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

BRIDGERTON GOLDA ROSHEUVEL as QUEEN CHARLOTTE in episode 105 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

BRIDGERTON (L to R) JONATHAN BAILEY as ANTHONY BRIDGERTON and REG-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

BRIDGERTON (L to R) CLAUDIA JESSIE as ELOISE BRIDGERTON and NICOLA COUGHLAN as PENELOPE FEATHERINGTON in episode 108 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

BRIDGERTON (L to R) FLORENCE HUNT as HYACINTH BRIDGERTON, LUKE NEWTON as COLIN BRIDGERTON, RUTH GEMMELL as LADY VIOLET BRIDGERTON, PHOEBE DYNEVOR as DAPHNE BRIDGERTON, CLAUDIA JESSIE as ELOISE BRIDGERTON, JONATHAN BAILEY as ANTHONY BRIDGERTON, WILL TILSTON as GREGORY BRIDGERTON and LUKE THOMPSON as BENEDICT BRIDGERTON in episode 105 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

BRIDGERTON (L to R) BEN MILLER as LORD FEATHERINGTON, POLLY WALKER as PORTIA FEATHERINGTON, BESSIE CARTER as PRUDENCE FEATHERINGTON, HARRIET CAINS as PHILLIPA FEATHERINGTON, LUKE NEWTON as COLIN BRIDGERTON and RUBY BARKER as MARINA THOMPSON in episode 106 of BRIDGERTON Cr. NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX © 2020

What do you think? Are you a Shonda Rhimes fan? Will you watch Bridgerton?


