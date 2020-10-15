Bridgerton: Netflix Unveils Photos and Release Date for Shonda Rhimes Series

Welcome to Bridgerton. Netflix just released a first look and the premiere date for their new Shonda Rhimes TV show, via Deadline.

The period drama is set in Regency-era London and “follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of a powerful family, as she puts herself out onto Regency London’s highly competitive marriage market. Daphne hopes to follow her parents’ footsteps and find true love, but as the number of potential suitors begins to dwindle, the young heiress is without options.” The cast also includes Rege-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, and Adjoa Andoh.

Bridgerton is set to debut on Netflix on December 25th.

Take a sneak peek below:

