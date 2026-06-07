That Thrifting Show: Season Two Renewal Set for Freeform Series

That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer has been renewed for a second season. The first season is currently airing on Freeform.

Deadline shared the following about the series:

“In the competition series, vintage design expert Spencer presents two designer duos with identical rooms. With just 48 hours and a strict budget, generally totaling around $2,000, the teams must hunt through vintage and thrift stores to design their way to beautiful, layered, finished rooms. It’s a stylish and sustainable race against the clock.”

Season two will air in 2027. An exact premiere date will be announced later.

what a treasure to find this morning on @GMA… it’s official #ThatThriftingShow with lara spencer will be returning for season 2 on freeform and hulu. pic.twitter.com/jMftpqLvhe — Freeform (@FreeformTV) June 5, 2026

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Freeform series? Will you watch season two?