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That Thrifting Show: Season Two Renewal Set for Freeform Series

by Regina Avalos,

That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer TV Show on Freeform: canceled or renewed?

(Disney/Brett Roedel)

That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer has been renewed for a second season. The first season is currently airing on Freeform.

Deadline shared the following about the series:

“In the competition series, vintage design expert Spencer presents two designer duos with identical rooms. With just 48 hours and a strict budget, generally totaling around $2,000, the teams must hunt through vintage and thrift stores to design their way to beautiful, layered, finished rooms. It’s a stylish and sustainable race against the clock.”

Season two will air in 2027. An exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Freeform series? Will you watch season two?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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