Prison Break: Hulu Orders Reboot and Announces Cast for Action-Drama Series

Prison Break is headed to Hulu. The streaming service has ordered a reboot and revealed the cast for the series, which is set in the same universe as the original series but will not feature any of the original cast.

Emily Browning, Priscilla Delgado, Lukas Gage, Drake Rodger, Clayton Cardenas, JR Bourne, Myles Bullock, and Georgie Flores will star in the new Prison Break, which will follow “an ex-soldier turned corrections officer (Browning) takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she’ll go for someone she loves.”

According to Variety, Elgin James will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the reboot series. The original series aired for five seasons on FOX.

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

