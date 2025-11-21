The Bold and the Beautiful: 2025-26 TV Season Ratings (updated 11/21/2025)

We don’t have to wonder if CBS will cancel The Bold and the Beautiful for a while. In April 2025, the network renewed the soap opera for three seasons, keeping the series on the air through season 41 (2027-28). Will CBS regret giving the program such a big vote of confidence? Stay tuned.

Premiering on March 23rd in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around the Forrester family and their fashion house, Forrester Creations, in Los Angeles. The daytime drama’s cast includes Kimberlin Brown, Rebecca Budig, Scott Clifton, Delon de Metz, Don Diamont, Laneya Grace, Sean Kanan, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Crew Morrow, Annika Noelle, Tanner Novlan, Romy Park, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Heather Tom, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, and Lisa Yamada. Recurring cast members include Matthew Atkinson, Jamison Belushi, Ashleigh Brewer, Dick Christie, Jennifer Gareis, Bryan David Garlick, Ashley Jones, Ted King, Dan Martin, Naomi Matsuda, Sophia Paras McKinlay, Alley Mills, Henry Joseph Samiri, Aaron D. Spears, Jack Wagner, and Christian Weissman.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The 2024-25 season of The Bold and the Beautiful averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 2.53 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

What do you think? Are you glad The Bold and the Beautiful TV series has already been renewed for a 40th season?