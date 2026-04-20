Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Season Two Casting Revealed as Production Resumes on Prime Video Series

by Regina Avalos,

Mr. & Mrs Smith TV Show on Prime Video: canceled or renewed?

(Prime Video)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith has started filming episodes for its second season in Los Angeles, and new faces have been added to the cast. According to Deadline, Talia Ryder & Mark Eydelshteyn are joining the series.

It has also been revealed that fans will see Maya Erskine and Donald Glover return for season two, but it isn’t known just how much of the pair viewers will see. When the series was renewed in May 2024, it was reported that viewers would not see the pair return for season two.

The series introduces a younger John & Jane couple for the second season of Prime Video’s series. The spy drama is inspired by the 2005 film of the same name. Glover co-created the series with Francesca Sloane.

The premiere date for Mr. & Mrs. Smith season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season two?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x