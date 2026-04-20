Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Season Two Casting Revealed as Production Resumes on Prime Video Series

Mr. & Mrs. Smith has started filming episodes for its second season in Los Angeles, and new faces have been added to the cast. According to Deadline, Talia Ryder & Mark Eydelshteyn are joining the series.

It has also been revealed that fans will see Maya Erskine and Donald Glover return for season two, but it isn’t known just how much of the pair viewers will see. When the series was renewed in May 2024, it was reported that viewers would not see the pair return for season two.

The series introduces a younger John & Jane couple for the second season of Prime Video’s series. The spy drama is inspired by the 2005 film of the same name. Glover co-created the series with Francesca Sloane.

The premiere date for Mr. & Mrs. Smith season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season two?