Pop Culture Jeopardy!: Season Two Premiere Date; Episodes to Be Released Daily on Netflix

Pop Culture Jeopardy! has its return date set. Netflix has announced the premiere date for season two of the trivia game show series, and it plans to air episodes daily. Twenty episodes have been produced for season two. The first season of the series aired on Prime Video.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ return:

“Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a twist on the classic quiz show’s “answer-and-question” format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the exciting and ever-changing world of pop culture. Contestants compete on teams to test their knowledge on a variety of categories as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights.”

The series premieres on Netflix on May 11th.

What do you think? Did you watch this series when it aired on Prime Video? Will you watch season two?