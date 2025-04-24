Sweet Magnolias: Season Five Renewal Set for Netflix Drama Series

Sweet Magnolias will return for a fifth season. Netflix has renewed the drama series inspired by the Sherryl Woods novel series.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Chris Medlin, Anneliese Judge, Brandon Quinn, and Dion Johnstone star in the series, which follows three women who have been best friends their entire lives. Season five will see one of the ladies venture to Manhattan.

Netflix shared the following about the renewal:

“Based on the popular book series by New York Times best-selling author Sherryl Woods, Netflix today announced that Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for a fifth season. The fan-beloved comfort drama continuously ranks among Netflix’s Global Top 10 list in over 60 countries. Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.”

According to Tudum, showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson teased, “We are thrilled to let the Magnolias take Manhattan. Not only is this adventure huge fun, it’s also an opportunity to explore the facets of their relationships in a new context. While it’s crucial to have true friends in day-to-day life, it’s priceless to have them supporting you when you leap out of your comfort zone.”

The premiere date for the drama’s fifth season will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy Sweet Magnolias? Will you watch season five?