Network: Netflix

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 15, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, and Drew Starkey.

TV show description:

An action-adventure mystery drama series, the Outer Banks TV show was created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke.

A coming-of-age story, the series follows a tight-knit group of local teens (known as the Pogues) in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions.

The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.

Characters include Pogue leader John B. (Stokes); rebellious Sarah Cameron (Cline); wealthy Kiara “Kie” (Bailey); brainy Pope (Daviss); John’s best friend, JJ (Pankow); Sarah’s ex, Topper (North); Sarah’s father, Ward (Esten); and Sarah’s older brother, Rafe (Starkey).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

