Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Hawkeye: Disney+ Sets Premiere Date for Marvel Studios Series

by Regina Avalos,

Marvel's Hawkeye TV show on Disney+: (canceled or renewed?)

Disney+ is getting ready to release another Marvel television series. Hawkeye will arrive on the streaming service in November with Jeremy Renner reprising his Clint Barton role from the Avenger films. He’ll star alongside Hailee Steinfeld.

Florence Pugh is also reprising her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow. In Hawkeye, she’ll be looking for revenge because she believes Barton is responsible for her sister’s death, per Deadline.

Marvel Studios announced the arrival of the upcoming series on social media.

Hawkeye will arrive on Disney+ on November 24th.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Hawkeye on Disney+ this Thanksgiving?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x