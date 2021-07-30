Hawkeye: Disney+ Sets Premiere Date for Marvel Studios Series

Disney+ is getting ready to release another Marvel television series. Hawkeye will arrive on the streaming service in November with Jeremy Renner reprising his Clint Barton role from the Avenger films. He’ll star alongside Hailee Steinfeld.

Florence Pugh is also reprising her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow. In Hawkeye, she’ll be looking for revenge because she believes Barton is responsible for her sister’s death, per Deadline.

Marvel Studios announced the arrival of the upcoming series on social media.

#Hawkeye never misses 🏹 so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8DnB18oSIk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 29, 2021

Hawkeye will arrive on Disney+ on November 24th.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Hawkeye on Disney+ this Thanksgiving?