Make or Break: Apple TV+ Surfing Docuseries Cancelled, No Third Season

Make or Break will not be returning for a third season. Apple TV++ has cancelled the surfing docuseries after two seasons on the streaming service. The door is being left open for the show to be revived at some point.

The series follows surfers competing for the World Title on the World Surf League Championship Tour. A total of 15 episodes have been produced over two seasons.

World Surf League commissioner Jessi Miley-Dyer said the following about the series, per TV Line:

“Make or Break‘s on hold. Obviously, it’s been a great show for us. It’s been really valuable. But the most important thing we’ve had are the relationships through Make or Break, and we still have that exclusive relationship with Box to Box [Films], the production company.”

Surfing fans will still be able to see all ten competitions from the tour, both men’s and women’s, on ESPN+.

What do you think? Have you seen Make or Break? Were you hoping for a third season of this Apple TV+ series?