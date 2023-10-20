The Problem with Jon Stewart: Cancelled by Apple TV+; No Season Three Due to Creative Differences

The Problem with Jon Stewart will not be returning for a third season. Apple TV+ has decided to cancel the series just weeks before production on season three was scheduled to begin. The staff of the series was informed on Thursday.

The current affairs show, featuring former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, premiered in 2020, and episodes feature the host talking about news topics, conducting interviews, and more.

Per The New York Times, Apple TV+ has pulled the plug on the series over creative differences with Stewart. The topics and guests for season three were reportedly controversial, and the two sides could not come to a mutual agreement on how to move forward.

The following was said about the decision to cancel the series:

But Mr. Stewart and Apple executives had disagreements over some of the topics and guests on The Problem, two of the people said. Mr. Stewart told members of his staff on Thursday that potential show topics related to China and artificial intelligence were causing concern among Apple executives, a person with knowledge of the meeting said. As the 2024 presidential campaign begins to heat up, there was potential for further creative disagreements, one of the people said.

The Problem tackled several hot-button topics in its two seasons, including COVID-19 restrictions, the economy, climate change, racism, gun control, gender identity, and former President Trump’s indictments. The final episode was released in April.

The series has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series. The Emmys will be held on January 15th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Problem with Jon Stewart? Did you plan to watch season three?