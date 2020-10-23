Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Servant: Season Two? Cancelled or Renewed on Apple TV+?

by Telly Vulture

Servant TV show on Apple TV+: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Servant TV show on Apple TV+Is Leanne who she appears to be? Has the Servant TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Apple TV+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Servant, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, Servant stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint. The show follows Philadelphia couple Sean and Dorothy Turner (Kebbell and Ambrose) as they hire Leanne (Free), a young live-in nanny. The couple is in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage. It also opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Servant has been renewed for a second season which will debut January 15, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about this Apple TV+ show being cancelled for a while. It was renewed for a second season before the first season even debuted. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Servant cancellation or renewal news.
 

Servant Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Servant TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Apple TV+ had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Mel Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mel
Reader
Mel

Love the show!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 30, 2020 4:04 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz