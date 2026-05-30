A Different World: Netflix Releases Teaser and Premiere Date for Comedy Series Sequel

A Different World has its premiere date set. The sequel series will arrive on Netflix this September. A teaser and poster were released to announce the premiere date.

Maleah Joi Moon, Alijah Kai, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, Kennedi Reece, and Chibuikem Uche star in the series, which follows the youngest daughter of Dwayne and Whitley as she attends Hillman University.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“A Different World returns to Hillman College with a new class stepping onto campus – and beloved faces coming home. At the center is Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), Whitley and Dwayne’s lovingly sheltered youngest daughter, a free spirit with a flair for the spotlight and a big heart who’s still figuring out her own path at Hillman. Along the way, she’s joined by a new generation that reflects the breadth of Black life on campus: Rashida Duvall (Alijah Kai), a first gen criminal justice major; Shaquille Johnson (Cornell Young IV), a five star athlete choosing legacy; Amir Rodale (Jordan Aaron Hall), a sharp psych major better at fixing everyone else’s problems than facing his own; Hazel Henry (Kennedi Reece), a church raised small town girl defining her own values; and Kojo Achebe (Chibuikem Uche), a Ghanaian Nigerian fashion entrepreneur finding the courage to follow his vision. Legacy favorites also return, including Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy), Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison), Freddie Brooks (Cree Summer), and Ron Johnson (Darryl M. Bell). Set against the rituals, humor, and nuances of an HBCU, A Different World is a hopeful dramedy, full of heart and unapologetically centered on the richness and complexity of the Black experience. The series is from showrunner, writer, and executive producer Felicia Pride, executive producer and director Debbie Allen, and executive producers Tom Werner, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Mandy Summers.”

The trailer and poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this sequel series when it arrives on Netflix?