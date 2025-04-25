Royal Pains: Revival of Mark Feuerstein Series in the Works at NBC

Royal Pains is getting a potential reboot. NBC is developing a reboot of the popular USA Network series, which ended after eight seasons in 2016.

Mark Feuerstein would reprise his role as Dr. Henry “Hank” Lawson for the reboot. Paulo Costanzo, Reshma Shetty, Jill Flint, Campbell Scott, and Brooke D’Orsay also starred in the series, but it isn’t known if they will also return for the reboot.

Deadline revealed that the Royal Pains reboot is “set several years later and finds Hank, searching for a new purpose in life, about to embark on his biggest project yet.”

Andrew Lenchewski and Michael Rauch will return as writers and executive producers for the reboot.

