Days of Our Lives: Season 56; NBC Soap to Resume Production in September

Days of Our Lives is ready to go back into production. The soap is eyeing a September 1 return date for production. The soap stopped production in mid-March with its soap opera counterparts, but Days of Our Lives had one thing on its side. The soap films several months in advance, so new episodes are still airing, and they can continue to air until at some point in October.

Deadline reported that the cast of the NBC series received notice of the production start date this week. The Bold and the Beautiful is already filming episodes, and The Young and the Restless plans to start filming new episodes on July 13. General Hospital also plans to start filming new episodes later this month.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this long-running soap opera? Are you still getting your daily soap fix on NBC?