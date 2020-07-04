Clone High: Reboot of Animated Series in the Works at MTV

Clone High is latest animated series getting a reboot by MTV. The original team is bringing the series back to the small screen, per The Wrap.

Chris McCarthy, President, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group, said the following about the reboot:

“We thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series.”

The revival of Beavis and Butt-head was announced earlier this week as well. But, that series will land on Comedy Central.

What do you think? Do you remember this series? Will you watch this reboot?