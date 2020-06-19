Jodie: Comedy Central Picks Up Daria Spin-off Series

Get ready to return to the world of Daria. Comedy Central has picked up, Jodie, a spin-off from Daria, which aired on MTV. Ellis Ross will both executive produce and star in this animated series.

“Peabody(R), Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) winning actress Tracee Ellis is coming to Comedy Central with Jodie, a spinoff of MTV’s iconic Daria franchise from creator and head writer Grace Edwards. Edwards previously served as writer/co-producer for the critically-acclaimed HBO series Insecure. Additional credits include multiple seasons on the Emmy-nominated comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Inside Amy Schumer.

Ellis Ross voices the main character and serve as executive producer, which is based on Jodie Landon, Daria’s friend at the fictional Lawndale High. Jodie picks up with her character graduating from college and entering a complicated world.

What Daria did for showing how inane high school was for Gen X, Jodie will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of a first job for a new generation. The show will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more. With themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked sense of humor, “Jodie” will shine a light on the personal and professional issues young Black women face today.

Daria ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2002 and began as a spin-off of the Beavis and Butthead franchise. Through its ensemble cast, Daria addressed key issues on the show – race, gender, class and identity – all through the lens of the wry wisdom of its main character, who was credited by cultural critics as a favorite fictional feminist that shaped a generation of women.”