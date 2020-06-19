The Alienist: Angel of Darkness: TNT Changes Sequel Series’ Schedule

The sequel of The Alienist, titled The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, is coming to TNT earlier than planned. The series will arrive in July on the network. Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning, Douglas Smith, Matthew Shear, Robert Ray Wisdom, Ted Levine, Melanie Field and Rosy McEwen.

“In an effort to continuously bring consumers thrilling, event television at a faster pace, TNT is moving up the season premiere of The Alienist: Angel of Darkness to Sunday, July 19 with two episodes airing back to back starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT, one week after Snowpiercer airs a two-hour finale on Sunday, July 12 starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series will roll out as a four week event with two episodes airing every Sunday starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT through August 9.

An unflinching, gripping, turn-of-the-century murder mystery that traverses both New York’s wealthy elite and the struggling underbelly of the city’s “Gilded Age,” The Alienist followed Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), a brilliant and obsessive “alienist” in the controversial new field of treating mental pathologies. In the first season, Dr. Kreizler was relentless in his pursuit of a never-before-seen ritualistic killer murdering young boys. He was joined by newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) and Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), an ambitious secretary determined to become the city’s first female police detective.

In The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Sara has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case. She reunites with Dr. Kreizler, the formidable alienist, and John Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer. As in The Alienist, the series shines a light on the provocative issues of the era – the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society – themes that still resonate today.”