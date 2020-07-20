Can the team solve the mystery in the second season of the The Alienist TV show on TNT? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Alienist is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of The Alienist here.

A TNT period drama based on the books of Caleb Carr, season two of The Alienist stars Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning, Douglas Smith, Matthew Shear, Robert Ray Wisdom, Ted Levine, Melanie Field, and Rosy McEwen. The second season, aka Angel of Darkness, takes place in New York City in 1897 where Sara Howard (Fanning) has opened a pioneering private detective agency. She reunites with formidable alienist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and New York Times journalist John Moore (Evans) to find the kidnapped infant daughter of a Spanish dignitary. Their investigation leads them into a sinister path of corruption and deceit, towards a dangerous and elusive killer.





