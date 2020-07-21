Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the TNT cable channel, season two of The Alienist stars Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning, Douglas Smith, Matthew Shear, Robert Ray Wisdom, Ted Levine, Melanie Field, and Rosy McEwen. The second season, aka Angel of Darkness, takes place in New York City in 1897 where Sara Howard (Fanning) has opened a pioneering private detective agency. She reunites with formidable alienist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and New York Times journalist John Moore (Evans) to find the kidnapped infant daughter of a Spanish dignitary. Their investigation leads them into a sinister path of corruption and deceit, towards a dangerous and elusive killer.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Alienist (aka Angel of Darkness) averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.22 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 45% in the demo and down by 31% in viewership. Find out how The Alienist stacks up against other TNT TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 21, 2020, The Alienist has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will TNT cancel or renew The Alienist for season three? Angel of Darkness is based on the sequel novel by Caleb Carr. A third book, The Alienist at Armageddon, is in the works so a third season could be based on that or, the producers could make an original story. However, TNT is airing two episodes a week. Is that a sign that they want to get rid of the series? This one could go either way. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Alienist cancellation or renewal news.



