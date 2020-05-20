The Alienist: The Angel of Darkness: TNT Teases Sequel TV Series

What’s in store for The Alienist? TNT just released new images and a teaser for the TV show’s upcoming sequel series, The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.

Based on the novel by Caleb Carr, the drama series stars Bruhl as Laszlo Kreizler as an alienist, aka a criminal psychologist, who begins investigating a serial killer alongside his friend, John Moore (Luke Evans), and an ambitious young woman, Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning).

Although TNThas not yet released a premiere date for The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, the new teaser does say “coming soon.” Check it out below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Alienist? Will you watch Angel of Darkness?