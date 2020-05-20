Alexa & Katie: Season Three Resumes in June; No Season Four for Netflix Series

What’s next for Alexa and Katie? Seventeen reports the Netflix TV show will not return for a fourth season but its third and final season will resume in June.

The sitcom centers on Alexa Mendoza (Paris Berelc), a high school student undergoing treatment for cancer. Outgoing and enthusiastic, despite her diagnosis and treatment, Alexa loves life out loud. With her unique yet steadfast best friend, Katie Cooper (Isabel May), at her side, Alexa refuses to let her spirit falter.

According to Seventeen, the final part of Alexa & Katie‘s third season will be the end for the Netflix TV show. The final episodes are set to debut on Netflix on June 13th.

Check out the promo below:



What do you think? Are you a fan of Alexa & Katie? How do you want the series to end?