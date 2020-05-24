Network: Netflix.

Episodes: 39 (half-hour).

Seasons: Three.

TV show dates: March 23, 2018 — June 13, 2020.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Paris Berelc, Isabel May, Tiffani Thiessen, Eddie Shin, Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly, Finn Carr, Adam Ian Cohen, Iman Benson, and Merit Leighton.

TV show description:

From creator Heather Wordham, with showrunner Matthew Carlson, the Alexa & Katie TV show is a live-action, multi-camera sitcom aimed at tweens and young teens. The comedy centers on Alexa Mendoza (Berelc), who is undergoing treatment for cancer, just as she is about to enter her freshman year of high school.

Outgoing and enthusiastic, despite her diagnosis and treatment, Alexa loves life out loud. With her unique yet steadfast best friend, Katie Cooper (May), at her side, Alexa refuses to let her spirit falter.

At a time when going along with the pack seems to be the order of the day, sometimes Alexa and Katie feel a bit a drift. Still, their friendship both rules and saves the day, whether they’re at home, school, or at the hospital.

Along for the ride is Alexa’s lion-hearted mother, Lori (Thiessen), as well as dad, Dave (Shin), and brother Lucas (Kelly). Rounding out the gang is Katie’s mom, Jennifer (Jenkins), and little brother Jack (Carr). The series explores the importance of female friendships in the modern age.

Series Finale:

Episode #39

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: June 13, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Alexa & Katie TV series? Should this TV show have been renewed for a fourth season on Netflix?