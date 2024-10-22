The Patrick Star Show: Season Four & Five of Animated Spin-Off Ordered by Nickelodeon

The Patrick Star Show is not going anywhere anytime soon. Nickelodeon has booked two more seasons of the animated series with a 26-episode order. The animated series was last renewed for season two in March 2022, but it was later decided to divide that 26-episode order into seasons two and three.

Bill Fagerbakke, Tom Wilson, Cree Summer, Jill Talley, and Dana Snyder star in The Patrick Star Show series, which follows a young Patrick Star as he hosts a variety show from his family’s home.

According to Deadline, season three of The Patrick Star Show premiered earlier this month and will include a supersized holiday special. Check out a clip from the latter episode below.

What do you think? Have you or someone in your family enjoyed this Nickelodeon series? Will you be watching the upcoming episodes The Patrick Star Show?