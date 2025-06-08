Étoile: Cancelled by Prime Video Despite Ballet Drama’s Two Season Order

It is one and done for Étoile. The series from Prime Video had a two-season order, but the streaming service has decided to cancel the ballet drama after airing just one season. The eight-episode first season was released on April 24th.

Luke Kirby, Camille Cottin, Simon Callow, Lou de Laâge, Gideon Glick, and David Alvarez starred in the series from Amy Sherman-Palladino, which followed the dancers and staff of two ballet companies.

Deadline shared the following about the cancellation of the series:

“Dropped as a rare (for Prime Video) binge on April 24, Étoile didn’t chart on Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 for Originals. It also was dethroned as No.1 on Prime Video’s own Top 10 after a week or so by Reacher, which had not released original episodes since March. Étoile soon left the Top 10 altogether where The Wheel of Time, which was recently canceled by Prime Video, still has a presence almost two months after its Season 3 finale. Living up to its ambitious premise, Étoile is expensive to make. It films in New York and Paris using historic buildings as backdrop. The series also created its own ballet company comprised by top dancers from around the world and features elaborate dance sequences.”

